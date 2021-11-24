By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja



Retail lender, Unity Bank, yesterday, in Abuja launched the “Yanga Account”, explaining that it would promote financial inclusion and empower women in the micro and medium scale enterprises sector of the economy.



Speaking at the launch of the product, the Managing Director of the bank, Mrs. Tomi Somefun explained that the account was conceived and designed for the financial literacy and empowerment of Nigerian women.



“It is about making sure that our women who make up 55 percent of the financially excluded Nigerians have access to basic and life-changing financial services”, she added.



According to her, “Yanga Account is a woman-centric product that is targeted at empowering women-owned micro small and medium enterprises, MSMEs (both new and existing businesses). The benefits for signing up to Yanga Account are what we have summed up as ‘The Yanga Experience”.

Mrs. Somefun who unveiled prominent Nigerian film actress, Sola Sobowale as “Mama Yanga”, said account holders would “enjoy many benefits including stress-free savings and investment, access to the services of dedicated sales agents, agency banking services close to the location of their businesses, special business seminar and training on how to grow business, access to microloans, customized debit cards and other bundled e-banking products.



“Yanga account will also be incorporating an affordable Health insurance scheme not only as a part of the product bouquet underpinning the bank’s belief in health and wellness which translate to wealth creation but also to drive insurance penetration which is presently at two percent in Nigeria.



“We, therefore, believe that this will provide essential ingredients to growing a business as well as adding greater value for Yanga account holders.



“This product is open to all market women whether you live in the village or in the city and covers all the women who are into all kinds of businesses including farming, fashion design, tailoring, frozen food, pastry and baking, cosmetics, jewellery designs and making, skincare, eateries and restaurants”, she added.