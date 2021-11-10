By Victoria Ojeme

Staff Union of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment under the auspices of the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) on Wednesday shut down the ministry in protest to what they (Union) called a deplorable state of affairs of the Ministry.

The Union has unanimously agreed on the redeployment of the Permanent Secretary with immediate effect to restore confidence and sense of harmony in the workplace.

According to a communique signed by the Chairman of JNC, Comrade Onwuyai. Okonkwo and the Secretary, Comrade O. H Alimi explained that “following series of consultations and intervention with staff on the state of affairs in the Ministry since August 2021 when the current Permanent Secretary assumed duty in the Ministry, the entire staff hereby notes and resolve that, the Ministry is in a deplorable state of affairs evidenced by low workers morale and poor service delivery.

That, the effect of (i) above was brought about by the activities and administrative tendencies of the Permanent Secretary. That, the presence of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry can no longer guarantee industrial harmony.

“Consequently, staff unanimously resolved that the Permanent Secretary be redeployed with immediate effect to restore confidence and sense of harmony in the workplace.

“Staff requests that funds for payment of Training Allowance should be complete and made available to conclude the process on or before November 15, 2021, all with a view to dousing the restive atmosphere already created

Another letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary, presented to newsmen dated 1st of October, 2021 noted that “we write with the best compliments and regards from the Joint Negotiating Council of Trade Unions in the Ministry.

“This letter is intended to draw your attention to the above subject, following a series of complaints from the staff of the Ministry as it affects productivity and service delivery since your assumption of office in August 2021.

“The content of the complaints as hereunder listed is a reminder of our earlier presentation to you of a service charter document during the Union briefing at the Permanent Secretary’s Conference room in August 2021.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the complaints by the staff include Lack of working materials in the Ministry, Infrastructural decay, undue delay in treating files and the attendant negative effect in actualizing the corporate mandate of the Ministry.