Union leaders ignorant of labour laws, says Ngige; plans mandatory training

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has said plans are on to introduce mandatory training for newly-elected labour leaders at the National Institute of Labour Studies, NILS, noting that the unionists were not in tune with labour laws.

The proposed training, the government explained, would help to address the incessant labour crises in the county.

Senator Chris Ngige said this while speaking at the 2022 Budget Defence of his Ministry at the House of Representatives.

He explained that the proposed training will equip labour leaders with the knowledge of labour laws and the International Labour Organisation, ILO, conventions, in order to curb the incessant industrial disputes in the country.

Ngige also revealed that his Ministry had made provision for the establishment of Rapid Response Labour Desk Offices across the 36 states of the Federation to help nip some of these industrial crises in the bud.

Speaking from his experience in labour matters, Senator Ngige said labour crises often occur because labour leaders lack proper understanding of the labour laws and ILO principles.

‘How strikes are negotiated’

According to him, “One of the problems is that labour leaders are not in tune with labour laws.

“They don’t know when they over step their rights.

“Some of them don’t even know that before you embark on an industrial action, you will give an official notice.

“You start with negotiating with your employer. And when you finish and want to go on strike out of dissatisfaction, you notify the Labour Ministry.

“You must give a mandatory notice of strike. For some categories of staff, it is 15 days while for people on essential duties, such as electricity, telecommunications, health, water and gas supply, it is 21 days.

“Some of them also do not read the ILO principles on strike to know that in emergencies, like the pandemic we are experiencing now, you are prohibited from going on strike.

“No matter what your grievances are, you must leave them till the emergencies end.

“But, if you insist and go on strike, your employer is empowered to replace you. It is in the principles of strike of the ILO – the highest body in labour relations.

“It also permits the employer to withdraw salaries and other emoluments for the period you are away from your duty post.”

Ngige said in the last management meeting of his Ministry, they have agreed that before accepting any election result from any of the labour unions, the new labour leaders should go to the NILS in Ilorin for a minimum of two weeks to get some proper induction on labour relations before assuming office.

He said if their organisations can afford it, they could do the training for one or two months and continue refresher courses in NILS from time to time.

