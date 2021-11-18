By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

The United Nations Children Fund, UNICEF has expressed commitment to Kano state and the efforts of its institutions to ensure that the state’s justice system is reformed to provide and promote child friendly justice services.

This was stated by Rafid Salih, Officer in Charge, UNICEF Field Office, Kano while delivering an address in Kano recently at the Capacity Building for Law Enforcement Agencies on standard operating procedures for handling cases involving children in conflict and in contact with the law.

The training which took place for Police officers, Magistrates, Immigration officers, NAPTIP, NHRC, LACON and Civil Defence officers in the state was funded by the European Union to enlighten them on how to manage cases directly involving children.

He explained that the law enforcement agents “will be trained with knowledge and skills on child rights, standard practice on administration of justice to children especially handling cases involving children as victims and witnesses and integrated case management of child related issues between law enforcement agencies and social welfare service providers”.

He explained further that the UNICEF through the Access to Child Justice for Children, will work collaboratively with Kano government in the next three years to ensure the law is reformed to protect the rights of children.

“UNICEF will work collaboratively with the Kano state government to achieve the following in three years, child-sensitive investigations and court procedures, keep children from formal criminal proceedings, promote and support restorative justice approach and advance alternatives to pre-trial and post-trial detention.

“Others are to provide recovery and reintegration services, empower children to claim their rights through legal and other services and also prevent abuse, violence and exploitation as well as promote family-based care of children” he stated.

