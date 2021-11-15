By Gabriel Olawale

Representatives of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Lagos State Government, Italian business community in Nigeria and other stakeholders are scheduled to attend the premieres of The Oratory, a movie which seeks to raise awareness on the plight of Street children in society.

The premieres have been scheduled for 20th November in Lagos and 27th November in Abuja.

According to the Movie Producer, Dr. Cyril Odia, SDB, The Oratory is based on the story of an African- American missionary who was inspired by the Italian Saint Don Bosco, renowned for dedicating his life to the betterment and education of street children, juvenile delinquents, and other disadvantaged youth.

The Oratory was filmed in various locations in Rome, Atlanta, Lagos and Turin featuring a galaxy of Nigerian and international movie stars such as Enyinna Nwigwe, Celeste Marcone, Florence Uwaleke, Andrea Charles Ukpong, Rich Lowe Ikenna and was directed by Obi Emelonye.

Speaking further, Dr Odia noted that there were over 100,000 one hundred thousand street children who were vulnerable to negative societal issues such as violence, sexual abuse, trafficking and crime. He described this situation as a time bomb which required concerted efforts by local and international stakeholders for the rehabilitation of Street Children.

Proceeds from the movie premieres would be used to resource existing shelters in Lagos and Ibadan and to open up new Child Protection Centers for street children across Nigeria.

Premieres for The Oratory have already been held in Dublin, London, Turin, Venice and will screen roadshow style in four continents and in over 16 cities before year end.