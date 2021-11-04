By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities,ASUU, University of Abuja branch,has demanded a perimeter fence around staff quarters following last Tuesday’s invasion of the area where its members and staff were taken away by armed bandits.

This was as the union decried what it described as the poor state of staff quarters,said to have been developed during the ears of President Shehu Shagari administration.

The UniAbuja ASUU branch,at a press conference, Thursday, addressed by its chairman,Dr. kasim Umar,while lamenting that the staff quarters hitherto built by the Shagari administration as police barracks,and later changed to provide temporary accommodation for the founding staff of the university,had become inhabitable,said its members were too traumatised following the Tuesday’s event that they can’t go to classes anymore.

He called on government, to as matter of urgency, embark on construction of perimeter fencing around the Staff Quarters, for effective control of movement around the university’s quarters.

While demanding for immediate rescue and release of all their kidnapped members, children and other staff, within 24 hours, they also sought for immediate ejection of all illegal occupants and trespassers from the university land.

Some of their demands include; “Immediate rescue and release of all our kidnapped members, children and other staff, who are currently being held by the criminals. Government should act swiftly to ensure this is done.There should be an active cooperation between the military, other security agencies and the university administration. To make this effective, ASUU demands for the establishment of a rapid response unit, in the form of a joint task force or police mobile unit or military special force, which could be called upon, in case of any emergency

“Immediate ejection of all illegal occupants and trespassers from the university land.

“Embark on the immediate construction of residential quarters that befit the status of a university in the Federal Capital territory.”

The union also decried the worrisome and degenerating state of security across the country which has become so terrible that not even the ivory towers is spared.

Further lamenting the poor state of the staff quarters, he said apart from the partial renovation done over 20 years ago on some houses, there has been no major work done on the houses, roads or perimeter fencing.“Thus, the entire quarters is in decrepit state- the road infrastructure has completely collapsed; most parts of the perimeter fence (partly made of block work and wire mesh) have caved in, making security around the quarters almost non-existent,” he added.

He similarly complained about the student hostels, which are highly unsecured and the entire campus vulnerable to all manners of attacks.

“For this reason, trespassers and unauthorised individuals have occupied some parts of the University land thereby increasing the state of insecurity on the campus.

“The lives of our members, students and other staff of the University are seriously endangered by the parlous state of security in the campuses and residential quarters of the University,” he stated.