UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu has tasked Federal Government of Nigeria on opportunities for economic recovery in Nigeria during and after COVID 19 pandemic and End SARS riot

According to Aremu, the Vice Chancellor, and World Acclaimed Distinguished Professor at Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. in USA, official partners’ constituent campuses at government regulated universities worldwide and online operation , https://www.crownintl.education/vice-chancellors-profile.

At the 4th National Treasury workshop of Government of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Federal Ministry of Finance, Office of Accountant General of Federation Venue: Ibom Hall IBB Way , Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

As stated below: Your Excellency, Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Accountant General of the Federation, Distinguished invited guests,With reference to the aforementioned caption, l am humbly honoured with this invitation to speak and commence as thus:

RELIANCE ON A SUCCESSFUL BUSINESS TEMPLATE AND INSTITUTION OF A PRIVATE

DRIVEN ECONOMY WITH PROVISION OF NECESSARY ENABLING ENVIRONMENT BY

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA SHALL ENABLE AND GUARANTEE A TURN

ARROUND ECONOMIC GROWTH IN NIGERIA