By Victoria Ojeme

The United Nations will on Thursday, November 25th kick off this year’s 16 days of activism against sexual and gender-based violence as more than one billion women globally face an existential threat.

The global theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which will run from 25 November to 10 December 2021, is “Orange the world: End violence against women now!”

At a briefing today in Abuja, Lansana Wonneh, the Deputy Representative of UN Women in Nigeria said the 16 Days of Activism against violence against women is celebrated every year to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls across the world.

The campaign was started by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991 and used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

He said ” the purpose of our gathering here today is for us to strengthen cooperation with media practitioners during the campaign period, review the activities of UN Women and its partners, as well as amplify public awareness on the need for prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.”

“One in three women across the world will experience violence in their lifetime. This means more than 1 billion women and girls face physical or sexual abuse. Physical, sexual-based and emotional violence doesn’t discriminate but affects women of all ages and backgrounds, hence the need to increasing awareness about gender-based violence and crimes,” Wonneh said.

“We appreciate how media reportage on gender-based violence can increase awareness, change negative perceptions, and reduce stigma for GBV survivors.

“Therefore, from November 25 to December 10 and beyond, UN Women is counting on the support and partnership of the media to join us ‘Orange the World’ during all lined-up activities for this year’s campaign under the theme “End Violence Against Women and Girls.”

Year 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the Global 16 Days Campaign. Inspired by the original vision and history of the Campaign, which focused on raising awareness about violence against women (VAW), and considering the continuing impunity for femicide, this year the Campaign will focus on the issue of “femicide or the gender-related killing of women.”

In 2021, in addition to the anniversary theme, the Campaign will continue its program activities to end gender-based violence (GBV) in the world of work by focusing on the link between domestic violence and the world of work, drawing on legal standards outlined in ILO Convention 190 (C190) and the actions put forward in Recommendation 206 (R206).