Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, today, was at St. John’s Catholic Church, Owelli, Awgu Local Government Area of the state, for the funeral rites for Ezinne Janet Nwannediya Okoye (nee Onuoha), the late mother of the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Awgu, Most Rev. John Ifeanyichukwu Okoye.

Other public figures at the event were Senator Ike Ekweremadu of Enugu West Senatorial District; the Deputy Minority Leader, House of Representatives and member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji-River Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Toby Okechukwu; former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi; immediate past President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; the Chief Whip of Enugu State House of Assembly and member representing Awgu North Constituency, Hon. Mrs. Jane Eneh; the member representing Awgu South Constituency, Hon. Johnson Chukwuobasi; their Aninri counterpart, Hon. Chinedu Otaka, and the Chairman of Awgu LGA, Hon. Pedro Nwankwo, etc.

The Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha and Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Valerian Maduka Okeke, Bishop Emeritus of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Anthony Okonkwo Gbuji, Bishop Callistus C. Onaga of Catholic Diocese of Enugu; Bishop Godfrey Igwebuike Onah of Nsukka Catholic Diocese; Bishop John Ebebe Ayah of Uyo Catholic Diocese; Bishop Solomon Amanchukwu Amatu of Okigwe Catholic Diocese; the Auxiliary Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Ernest Obodo, and the Anglican Bishop of Awgu/Aninri of the Church of Nigeria in the Province of Enugu, Bishop Benson Chukwunweike were among the religious leaders at the funeral event.