Udom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has been honoured at the 2021 African Regional Awards in Rwanda as one of the Inspiring Individuals in Africa in 2021.

The colourful award ceremony which took place at the Radiddon Blu Hotel and Convention Center, Kigali in Rwanda on Saturday was part of the 3rd edition of The Africa Regional Journal (TARJ) Forum and Trade Fair which seeks to promote made in Africa products and services and honour distinguished achievers and personalities in Africa.

In their messages at the occasion, title sponsors for the event, the African Regional Journal and second title sponsors, M&C Global said the African Regional Awards seeks to recognize exceptional individuals who have considerably contributed, through business development and investment, to development in Africa.

They maintained that Governor Emmanuel and other selected African leaders have used their positions and power to impact positive change on the continent.

It would be recalled that Governor Emmanuel few days ago facilitated a deal which will land an additional ten A220 Airbus to the fleet of Ibom Air to raise the total number of the aircrafts to 17.

Udom’s aviation industry revolution, which comes with an ongoing new smart terminal building project, completion of the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul facility at the airport has complemented the 20 new industries that envelop the landscape of the state since the advent of his administration in 2015.

Governor Emmanuel’s people centered leadership model has accounted for the critical infrastructural expansion programme, industrialization, health, agriculture and education sectors’ reforms, which are gaining the attention of the global community.

The Akwa Ibom Governor is also credited with charting a course for peace in the Southern oil rich state of Nigeria, making it very a smooth investment hub and an emerging destination in the Gulf of Guinea.

Other awardees at the event included Mrs Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, DG World Trade Center, Mr Andriy Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, Prof PLO Lumumba renowned as Director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission as well as Egyptian football star Mohammed Salah and others.