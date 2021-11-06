Udom

Mourns deceased seaport technical committee member

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has assured that all ongoing road construction projects in Oruk Anam Local Government Area will be completed before the end of 2022.

The governor gave the assurance at the funeral service of a deceased member of the state’s Technical Committee on Implementation of the Ibom Deep Seaport, Late Architect Idongesit Udoffa, at QIC Central Primary School, Ibesit Anwa Udo in Oruk Anam LGA.

READ ALSOPDP’ll explore multiple funding sources – Ayu

Governor Emmanuel said the ongoing Ikot Ekaide – Ikot Okoro-Ikot Ibritam and other road projects in Oruk Anam, were among the longest road projects being executed by the state government.

This, he explained, was why four major road contractors have been engaged to get the job done, and gave assurance that all works on the road will be completed before the end of 2022.

“I want to reassure Oruk Anam people that we have four major contractors working here and before the end of next year, we’ll complete all the roads. Let us just pray for good weather and we’ll get that done”.

“This year records the highest rainfall we’ve had in the past six years and if you want to do a good job, you can’t do earthworks on a road when it is raining. You must allow the rains to subside”, he explained.

He cautioned against unverified and misinforming utterances on the current state of the roads under construction, as he sued for discretion among religious leaders in matters of governance.

“If you want to eat an omelette, you must break an egg. If you want the road to be fixed you must be prepared have the road spoiled at the initial earthworks when laterite is poured.

“So let’s face fact and let’s do what we’re supposed to do. Let people handling church leave governance for people in government.

“The public should be told the truth. We must put it straight, that the pulpit should not be used as a platform to mislead people with unverified information.”

Enunciating further, Governor Emmanuel said his administration has put in adequate resources to ensure timely completion of development projects in the area and called for understanding and cooperation among locals.

“As government, we’ve done everything possible. Oruk Anam today has the longest roads in terms of kilometres.

“We have four contractors working now in Oruk Anam, but in 2018 while the contractors were very serious with the work, Oruk Anam, my in-laws, were the first Local Government Area to kidnap construction workers and even killed a soldier and that work was stalled for almost one year.

“We had to go look for new companies to take up the jobs and the whole documentation process for contract to be reawarded”, he stated.

In his tribute on the late Surv. Udoffa, Governor Emmanuel recalled that the deceased has contributed immensely to the growth of the church, his community and his state of origin.

These, the governor said, were responsible for the number of people, from all walks of live, that turned out to bid him farewell upon his interment and prayed for God Grace on the deceased family.

“Our paths crossed many years before his retirement from the NPA. By the time I came in to serve the people, I told him about the Technical Committee on the Deep Seaport, he volunteered and I’m happy he served as a member of that committee until his last breath. I’m also happy to hear about his contributions to his church in the village, that even when he was in Lagos he did not forget his locally assembly at home” Governor Emmanuel said.

In a homily at the funeral event, drawn from Ecclesiastes 9:5 and 10, the emeritus General Superintendent of the Qua Iboe Church, Rev. David M. Udoudom, admonished the people to do whatever their hands find to do in their lifetime so well that it will speak for them even after death, affirming that that the late Udoffa will ever be remembered by his local church for his good works.