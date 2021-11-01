By Chioma Obinna

With blood clots within the veins known also as Venous Thromboembolism (VTE), which remains the leading cause of preventable deaths in hospitals, the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has embarked on a massive campaign to sensitise staff and patients on the deadly condition.

Speaking at a rally organised by the hospital as part of activities to mark the 2021 World Thrombosis Day, designed to increase global awareness on the causes, risk factors, signs, symptoms, prevention and treatment of thrombosis, the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Darlington Obaseki described thrombosis as an abnormal blood clot in the vessels and a potentially dangerous condition that could lead to heart failure, stroke and the commonest cause of death.

Obaseki called on caregivers, patients and the general public to seize the opportunity offered by the World Thrombosis Day events to learn about the condition and what to do to prevent unnecessary death currently being attributed to it.

In his presentation, a Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr Stanley Okugbo said “thrombosis which is also known as the blood clot is the number 1 silent killer of patients admitted in hospitals.

Okugbo disclosed that VTE is common and is associated with “significant morbidity and mortality in hospitalized medically ill and surgical cancer patients.”

According to him, 55 per cent to 60 per cent of VTE cases occur during or following hospitalization adding that 2 in 4 people in the hospital would die from causes related to blood clots.

He said thrombosis usually forms in the extremities (hands and legs) and is one of the causes of sudden deaths.

Knowledge of thrombosis can help in preventing it.

He highlighted some symptoms to be; swellings in legs & arms that come without warning, pains & soreness when walking or standing, Warm or hot sensations in the area that hurts.

However, in many instances, there may no symptoms at all.

Those at risk include the elderly, those with serious health issues, those on birth control pills, people suffering from obesity and those with high cholesterol levels.

Steps in the prevention of thrombosis include: to avoid sitting for too long or too much and engaging in regular exercises.

The events were rounded off with a webinar organised by the hospital for multi-speciality participants from across the nation to exchange ideas towards a better understanding of the condition in the country.

Although World Thrombosis Day is marked globally on October 13, this year’s edition was observed in Nigeria by UBTH on October 28.

This, according to the hospital, is to ensure that the message about the condition gets to every Nigerian.

World thrombosis day was first observed in 2014 by the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis in response to members request for a focus global awareness day on thrombosis.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Eyes Open to Thrombosis”.

Vanguard News Nigeria