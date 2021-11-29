By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s Falconets will face Congo on Sunday in the third round first leg qualifiers for the World Cup holding next year in Costa Rica.

The match billed for the Stade Alphonse Massamba Debat in Brazzaville is one of the eight matches lined up between 3-5 of December as sixteen teams continue the race for the two slots available for representatives from Africa.

Christopher Danjuma’s ladies walloped the Central African Republic 11-0 on aggregate when they met in the second round.

Nigeria has not failed to make it to the competition since it inauguaral edition in 2002. The best outings were second place finishes at the 2010 and 2014 editions in Germany and Canada respectively. Both finals were lost to Germany.

The first leg of the third round will take place this weekend and the return leg is scheduled two weeks later. The game is expected to kick-off at 2:30pm

Vanguard News Nigeria