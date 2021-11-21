.

…those we have empowered should replicate the same

…my achievements are my God’s grace, good relationships

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Member representing Ikwo /Ezza South Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State at the National Assembly, Hon. Chinedu Ogah (OON) Sunday stated that he has used his office to secure over 400 jobs for Ebonyi people in Federal parastatals,/establishments,

irrespective of their constituency in the State.

Ogah who stated this while briefing newsmen in Abakaliki on the achievements he had so far recorded in his two years as a member of the House of Representatives added that his success story was predicated upon God’s favour and good working relationship with his colleagues among others.

The House of Representatives member advised his constituents who have been empowered by his administration to replicate same in the lives others as his major challenge was eeing people who had been empowered refusing to extend similar gestures to others.

According to him, “By God’s Grace we should be talking about 400 – 500 persons we have given jobs at federal parastatals, we have 13 Bills we have sponsored, about 8 Motions, and about 7 Petitions.”

He said: “I was sworn in 19th November, 2019 and 19th November, 2021 made me 2 years in the office as a member of House of Representative. First of all I have to commend the effort of the Leadership of National Assembly, especially the Speaker of the House of Representative for the joint Task they introduced in the National Assembly that made everyone to work in harmony.

“Narrowing to Ebonyi State, as an APC man. I will like to State that I have good relationship with all my colleagues at the National Assembly including those from Ebonyi State despite we are from different party because we have rules guiding the National Assembly that every member must obey.

“The little we have achieved is through God’s favour, help and the support of my colleagues. If not for the privilege Mr. Speaker and my colleagues gave me I wouldn’t have achieved the little I have. Including friends outside National Assembly, like Ministers, permanent secretary, Director Generals and Executive Secretaries and others. Our

relationship with them helped us to achieve what we achieved today.

“By God’s Grace we should be talking about 400 – 500 persons we have given jobs at federal parastatals, we have 13 Bills we have sponsored, about 8 Motions, and about 7 Petitions. I appreciate my constituents for their solidarity and support and to Governor Dave Umahi who joined us in APC as he marks his 1 year in our great party. It is triple celebration for Ebonyians.

“Umahi has established good relationship for Ebonyians in Abuja has given us a triumph in the things we are doing. We are done well and we will continue to do well. Despite we are representing constituency, we are representing Ebonyians. Any Ebonyi person that is qualified in an area we do not hesitate to assist him or her.

“But our greatest problem is betrayals, impatient and distrust, especially from those who feel that they are educated. Most persons who have sincere and supportive minds are uneducated persons in our constituency.

“Those we have empowered can not empower their brothers and that is our greatest problem. We are not asking you to do anything for us but help to alleviate poverty from your immediate households and families. Someone that we have been able to secure a federal job where he is being paid but couldn’t pay West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, fee of 20000 for his younger ones. Is that not a betrayal? are you lifting poverty from your household and that is our major problem. Because if people replicate what we are doing by helping their younger ones, it is a chain reaction.

“If you come to infrastructures, we have done so many bridges, a Civic Centre is ongoing now at Ikwo and Ezza South Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State. In no distant time we will take you round to take pictures of it. That project is meant to create a cultural bond because that is a sign of unity and that is why we are doing what we are doing.

“I am appealing to our youths, try and be resourceful, and help themselves. Cut your coats to fit into your clothes Youths should not leave above their income. They should not buy what they can not maintain or leave a life they can not be sustained.

“I want you journalists to be crusaders of peace and unity in the society especially among the upcoming youths because without journalists we can not achieve any meaningful thing.

“There is no preferential treatment given to me at the National Assembly. Anybody saying that is making a mockery of himself. I am the only federal lawmaker who is on his first time at the National Assembly. I have a good relationship with the people around me. I reach out o them for help each time I have to. I have been a philanthropist even before going to National Assembly.

“In these two years I have done my best and I will continue to do my best. I can not stand to tell you that I have done it all because there is still a lot to be done. I will continue to do my best. And look forward to being told those areas that need my attention and I will do it with immediate effect.”