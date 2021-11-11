…Arrest 135 criminal elements

…Immobilize 20 illegal refineries

By Kingsley Omonobi

In several operations against elements fueling and perpetrating insecurity in the country, troops of the Nigerian military have successfully rescued a total of 140 kidnapped persons while 46 bandits and terrorists were killed.

During the operations, 135 criminal suspects including informants, logistics suppliers to terrorists and bandits were arrested.

Making this known at a briefing on Thursday, Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig Gen Bernard Onyeuko also said a total of 1,186 BHT elements and their families comprising 226 adult males, 406 adult females and 555 children surrendered to troops at different locations in Borno State.

Furthermore, he said troops discovered and immobilized a total of 20 illegal refining sites, 62 ovens, 12 cooking pots/boilers, 8 cooling systems, 19 reservoirs, 18 large dugout pits and 88 storage tanks in the fight against economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta area.

He said, “The sustained synergy in the land and air operational efforts of Hadin Kai have continued to degrade the operational capabilities of the terrorist elements, limit their freedom of action and drive scores of them into surrendering.

In the course of these operations, 31 terrorists were neutralized and 71 of them arrested including 2 women logistics suppliers namely Mrs Aisha Umar 19 years with a child of (2 years) and Mrs Kaltumi Bakura 20 years all resident at IDP Camp in Bama. Also a total of 122 assorted weapons recovered.

“Additionally, a total of 97 kidnapped civilians were rescued, while a total of 1,186 of BHT elements and their families comprising 226 adult males, 406 adult females and 555 children surrendered to own troops at different locations in Borno State.

“All recovered items have been handed appropriately and rescued victims reunited with their families, while arrested and surrendered terrorists have been profiled and handed over to appropriate authorities for further action.

“Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji carried out extensive land and air operations across different locations including; Maidabino Town in Danmusa LGA as well as Gidan Diya village and Faskari town in Faskari LGA of Katsina State.

“Other locations were; Gusau – Magami road in Maru LGA; Dauran village in Zurmi LGA and Munhaya forest, all in Zamfara State as well as Zodi Hills along Zuru road in Kebbi State.

“Cumulatively, a total of 16 criminal elements were arrested; 13 armed bandits were neutralized and 6 kidnapped civilians were rescued; while 12 assorted arms and 77 rounds of 7.62mm ammunitions were recovered within the period of 2 weeks.

“Additionally, troops held peace and security meeting with community and youth leaders and other critical Stakeholders, as a of non-kinetic approach to addressing the security challenges in the North West Zone of the Country.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven maintained continuous vigilance and dominated the entire theatre with constant land and air patrols to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

“However, some locations recorded pockets of incidents. They are Boi village in Mangu LGA; Rikko, Gangere and Dutse Uku areas of Jos North LGA; Heipang village in Barkin Ladi LGA and Gumsher village in Kanam LGA of Plateau State.

“Other locations were; Gurawa village under Kundum District in Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State as well as Jankasa village in Zangon Kataf LGA, Wasa Station in Sanga LGA and Agban village in Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State.

“These operations led to the recovery of 7 assorted arms, 19 rounds of 7.62mm and 104 livestock among other items.

“Troops’ response to distress calls helped to repel and forestall criminal elements and their activities, thereby leading to the rescue of 33 victims of armed bandits’ attacks and kidnap incidents and the arrest of 23 criminal elements within the period.

“Operation Safe Haven also carried out non-kinetic operations by engaging youths in sporting activities. Operation Safe Haven conducted Peace and Unity Marathon Competition organized by troops in Mangu LGA of Plateau State.

“A total of 160 participants from diverse religious and ethnic groups within Plateau State took part in the competition. At the end trophies and prices were presented to participant in the different categories.

“For Operation Whirl Stroke in North Central zone, troops carried out clearance operations at Gbise, Katsina-Ala, Zaki-Biam, Tungu Atogbenda, Atumbe and Ior Humber in Benue State as well as Agboda, Udeni Gida and Araba Udege communities in Nasarawa State.

“Cumulatively, a total of 19 arms including AK-47 rifles, Machine Guns, 2 locally-made pistols and 6 extra rifle magazines as well as 79 rounds of ammunition were recovered within the period.

“Other weapons recovered were 36 hand grenades, pump action as well as locally-made rifles and ammunition.

“Also a total of 9 armed bandits were arrested and 3 kidnapped civilians rescued, 2 armed bandits were killed in the course of the operations.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe conducted land, maritime and air operations

“In the South-South Zone, troops conducted several anti-illegal oil production and raid operations, discovered and deactivated illegal oil refining/bunkering sites.

“These feats were recorded in Brass, Yenagoa, Nembe, and Southern Ijaw LGAs in Bayelsa State; while in Delta State, some significant achievements were recorded in Sapele, Warri South and Warri South West LGAs.

“Also attendant results were recorded in Ahoada, Onne, Elele, Isiokpo, Emoha, Port Harcourt, Isong Enwang, Akwa Ibom State, Bonny and Ikwere LGAs of Rivers State.

“Cumulatively, troops discovered and immobilized a total of 20 illegal refining sites, 62 ovens, 12 cooking pots/boilers, 8 cooling systems, 19 reservoirs, 18 large dugout pits and 88 storage tanks.

“Additionally, 8 criminal elements, including 2 impostors were arrested and 7 arms and 3 rounds of ammunition, among other items were recovered in the course of the operations in the Zone. Additionally, troops rescued 13 kidnapped civilians.

“Consequently, a total of one million, two hundred and three thousand, two hundred and fifty litres (1,252,250ltrs) of illegally refined AGO and one million, one hundred and thirty-eight thousand, three hundred and forty litres (1,140,340ltrs) of stolen crude were recovered in the course of the operations.

“Furthermore, troops neutralized 3 armed robbers and rescued 2 kidnapped civilians; while 5 criminal elements associated with pipeline vandalism, piracy, illegal oil bunkering and armed robbery were arrested within the period.”

