By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade of the ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state have successfully repelled an attack by a group of Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP in the early hours of Friday.

Damboa in the southern Borno senatorial district is about 85km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

READ ALSO:Nnamdi Kanu: Igbo leaders meet Buhari in Aso Rock

Just a few days ago, a Brigade Commander based in Chibok, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu alongside 4 soldiers were killed in an ambush while on a reinforcement mission to save Askira Uba Local Government Area from ISWAP invasion.

Sources said, at about 6 am, the insurgents armed with gun trucks and Armoured Personnel Carrier came through Kala village situated along the 180km Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road which was closed down for motorists many years ago.

Although, our Correspondent gathered that the attackers didn’t enter Damboa town, as they fired from a distance and troops returned back.

It was also gathered that with support from the airforce Task team, the insurgents have disengaged and withdrawn, even as the number of casualties is not ascertained from both sides at the time of going to press.

A stakeholder in Damboa who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the incident to our Correspondent, even as he said, Damboa is calm, and people are going about their normal businesses.