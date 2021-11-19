.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Nigerian Army said on Friday that its troops of Joint Task Force, North East (NE), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the early hours, dealt decisively with scores of Boko Haram(BH) and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in their failed incursion to Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement by Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu said, “The gallant troops of 25 Task Force (TF) Brigade countered the attack by the terrorists who made spirited attempt to infiltrate the town.

“The criminals attacked the town in the early hours of this morning through multiple flanks with unconfirmed number of ISWAP foot soldiers on Gun Trucks.

“They were, however, subdued by the overwhelming firepower of the vigilant troops.

“In the following offensive, troops engaged the terrorists with a high volume of fire, forcing them to withdraw in disarray.

“Though, the actual number of casualties could not be immediately ascertained as at the time of this release, however, bloodstains were reportedly seen on the terrorists’ withdrawal routes.

“This lastest operational feat attests to the continuous combat readiness and troops renewed vigour to effectively deny these criminal elements freedom of action.

“Additionally, this clearly signifies the resolve of the good people of the North East who have chosen to take ownership of the ongoing counter-insurgency operations by providing credible information on the clandestine activities of the criminals.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya salutes the gallantry displayed by troops, while urging them across all theatres of operations to sustain the current operational tempo.”