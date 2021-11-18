Alleges threat to Life

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

The Chairman of the Abia State Local Government Election Tribunal, Magistrate Nnaemeka Orji, yesterday failed to deliver a judgment in court, citing a threat to his life by suspected cultists.

The tribunal was billed to deliver its verdict on the election petition filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC,Chief Kalu Mba Nwoke, in the December 2020 Council election in Ohafia Council area.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Ukaiwe Okoroafor, was declared the winner of the election by the Abia State Independent Electoral Commission ABSIEC. However, Nwoke alleged that he won the election and filed a petition at the tribunal to reclaim his mandate.

But, as the litigants and their supporters gathered for the verdict of the tribunal on Thursday, the proceedings turned dramatic when the tribunal Chairman, instead of reading the judgment, started reading a threat letter allegedly sent to him by a cult group.

Magistrate Orji also stated that he was accused of receiving N25 million inducement from APC and he was no longer continuing with the case. He announced his withdrawal from the matter.

The threat letter which was neither dated nor signed contained the symbols of the said cult group and was addressed to Magistrate Nnaemeka Orji.

He was warned that he risked “the wrath of her Ricasia Majesty” should he deliver a judgment considered as “injustice” by the group that issued the threat.

“We shall not hesitate to strike you and members of your family physically and spiritually if you decide to trade on the part of dispensing unjust justice,” the group said.

After withdrawing from the case, the Magistrate Orji said that he will return the matter to the State Chief Judge for reassignment.

With this development, Orji will no longer be a member of the panel which is also hearing other petitions filed by LG chairmanship candidates on APC platform in Bende, Umunneochi and Isuikwuato council areas.

However, the petitioner, Mba Nwoke , vowed to continue his quest to reclaim his mandate, stressing that the bribery allegation by the PDP was frivolous and diversionary.

Counsel to the petitioner, Mr. Perfect Okorie, described the twist in the matter already scheduled for judgment as a delay tactic which would not stop his client from obtaining justice.

“We know we have a strong case. The expected judgment would eventually be delivered and justice would prevail.”