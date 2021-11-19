By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

TREEPZ, the vehicle hailing app that offers commuters comfort and safety on road travels at pocket friendly tickets has storms Port Harcourt to boost intercity bus travelling experience in and out of the Rivers state capital.

Treepz Nigeria City Manager, Port Harcourt, Okofor Obiora, said at the introduction of the Treepz app yesterday that anyone connected to it automatically has all bus travel options in one point.

Obiora said Treepz which started as Plentywaka in Lagos state, bringing relief to commuters in daily bus movement for individuals and corporate concerns has within two years spread to other parts of the country and established presence in Ghana with increasing interest in bus travels.

He said, “We Introduced bus travel trips services to aggregate major bus operators to standardise quality service, ease of booking. We already have collaborations with over 15 bus travel service providers

“Among other benefits for bus travelers who access our apps, there is liberty to compare ticket prices for best bargains, schedule your trip ahead, get discounts, adjust booking for a duration of time for reuse if not used immediately and reliable helplines to escalate emergencies alerts and many more.”

With the movement into Port Harcourt, Obiora assured on a special travel offer of N8000 ticket to and from Abuja or Lagos for first 500 clients, urging Rivers residents, “Download the App, book on Treepz and start catching your fun trips.”