By Bashir Bello, KANO

Worried by the circumstances surrounding the death of an air traffic controller, the National Air Traffic Communicators Association of Nigeria, NACAN has decried the poor working conditions of its personnel in the various airports across the country.

Recall that the air traffic controller, Mr Aniekan Effiong Inuk was reportedly said to have slumped and died while on duty on Monday at the Abuja Approach Radar Control (TRACON).

NACAN President, Rabiu Muhammad Sani in a condolence and solidarity message to sympathize with its counterpart, Nigerian Air Traffic Controller Association, NATCA over the loss, said they were also faced with similar challenges leading to the loss of lives of their personnel.

Sani further demanded improved working conditions and welfare for the personnel to ensure smooth operations.

He said, “We (NACAN) sympathize with (NATCA) over the demise of their colleague.

“The story is the same for us as we also suffer the same working condition which has led to the loss of lives of so many officers over the years.

“It is on this note, that we are calling that Communications centres/stations should be well equipped with Modern Communications facilities across all the Airports.

“Similarly, strong needs for establishment of communications Dept and adequate staffing in all the new Airports which include: Kano, Dutse, Bauchi, Kebbi, Jalingo, Makurdi, Anambra, Yenagoa and Osubi.

“At least 150 Air traffic Communicators/ Communication’s Assistants and Telephone Operators should be recruited to augment the workforce as many Officers are about to retire.

“The need for Executive promotions to bridge the gap within the Dept as the higher ranking officers are exiting from service in the next two to three years time.

“Regular operational and Management training of staff on modern Aviation and implementation of 3-Ratings attached to Aeronautical Operators’ License and its emoluments.

“We hope to work with other sister associations especially NATCA to achieve our collective aims in addressing operational issues and staff welfare,” the President, Sani however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria