By Victor Arjiromanus

Tourism education brand, Tourism Afrikania in a dynamic style, has once again set the stage for hospitality professionals and students in the sector to engage in growth targeted networks to spur the system to growth.

Promoting hospitality, travel and tourism education in Africa has been the core focus of the company that organizes a yearly travel, tourism and hospitality career competition among tertiary students and graduates with passion for the industry, and are also inspired by renowned hospitality experts available to teach them.

According to the founder, Tourism Afrikania, Mr. Chimezie Onyeneke, “Build Afrika is a program set “to network every student and Graduates of hospitality, travel and tourism discipline and the industry lovers to share knowledge, network, interact and get mentored by experts in the industry which will result to economic development and career advancement for the good of all”

“We therefore call on more Hospitality brands to support us in raising a generation of Professional Industry Stakeholders with the passion to BUILD AFRIKA” He said.

Featured in the program is a contest among students of the hospitality industry within Africa. The first event was in 2020 with a Winner from Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Name; Hajia Fatimah Oyemesi with cash Prize of NGN100, 000, Ambassadorial Certification, Brand Cap, T-shirt and Free Membership to the Institute of Hospitality, United Kingdom". Also, Second and third runner-up are; Miss Veronica from WaveCrest college of Hospitality, Lagos, and Mr. Paul O, from Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

For this year, a winner emerged from the Federal University of Agriculture Abiokuta, Miss Enioluwa Ayodele, who went away with a Cash Prize of NGN200, 000, Scholarship to study any Travel and Tourism Course at Aeroport College of Aviation Lagos, Nigeria an ambassadorial certification, among other gifts. The first and second runner up are; Miss Victoria and Miss Promise O, both from Federal University Oye-Ekiti awards includes Ambassadorial Certification, Scholarship to study any Travel and Tourism Course at Aeroport College of Aviation Lagos, Nigeria.

Sponsors of the event are; Aeroport College of Aviation and Travel Management, Lagos, Leadway Tours and Travel Limited and Continent Worldwide Hotels, Lagos State Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria(HATMAN).

Other sponsors and mentors of the event are; Prof. Wasiu Babalola ( CEO for Africa Continent Hotel Worldwide – Akure), Mr. Taiwo Oludayo (Director of Studies Aeroport College of Aviation and Travel Management), Princess Ime Udoh (CEO Leadway Tours and Travel Ltd) for their continuous supports.