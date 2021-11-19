By Levinus Nwabughiogu

The management of the House of Representatives yesterday commiserated with Vanguard Media Limited, publishers of Vanguard Newspapers, on the demise of one of its reporters, Mr. Tordue Salem.

In a condolence message, titled “Condolence message on the death of Mr. Tordue Henry Salem”, dated November 17, 2021, with a reference no: NASS/HR/LE G/3/26/46/57, addressed to the General Manager/Editor-in-Chief of Vanguard Newspapers, Clerk of the House, Mr. Chinedu Akubueze, said the news of the journalist’s death ignited a feeling of sadness in the bureaucracy.

It will be recalled that Salem was until his death, a reporter with the newspaper, covering the legislative activities of the House of Representatives in the National Assembly.

He went missing on October 13, 2021, at about 8:pm after the close of work.

The police authorities, however, found his dead body in the morgue of Wuse General Hospital, Abuja, 29 days later.

The police said the journalist was killed by a hit-and-run commercial driver, identified as Itoro Clement, a report Salem’s family said was difficult to accept by them.

In the condolence message, Akubueze said: “The news of the untimely death of Mr. Tordue Henry Salem who was covering the House of Representatives came to us with sadness.

“This is more so, owing to the finality of death which has created a void that cannot be filled. Mr. Salem had approached his duties with devotion and panache which endeared him to all who came across him.

“May I, on behalf of the management and staff of the House of Representatives, offer heartfelt condolence to the management and staff of Vanguard newspapers on his passing.

“I urge you to be consoled by the fact that he has run his race and Almighty God will reward him with eternal life. Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Vanguard News Nigeria