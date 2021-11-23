Prof. James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv in Benue was on Monday in Benin installed the 10th substantive Chancellor of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Recall that Ayatse succeeded the deposed Emir of Kano, Malam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

The installation coincided with the launch of a book to mark the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the institution established in 1970, which could not hold in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his acceptance speech, the new chancellor announced prize for best well-behaved student of the institution, beginning from 2022 academic session.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the visitor of the University for finding him worthy of the position.

“This new assignment is a familiar terrain and I promise to work diligently with the management of this institution to take the University to a greater height.

“I am not unaware of the oblivious challenges confronting public Universities in Nigeria. I assure that I will use my influence to take UNIBEN to greater heights,” said traditional ruler.

In her remarks, Prof. Lilaini Salami, Vice Chancellor of the University, expressed optimism that the newly installed chancellor would steer the university to a greater height.

NAN reports that Prof Austin Monye of the Faculty of Arts, University of Benin and Prof. Benson Osadolor, Acting Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, reviewed book.

Monye, said the 431-page book with 19 chapters was authored by erudite scholars in the school and recommended for everybody.

The first phase of the book, he said dwelt on insights and intrigues that scuttled the plans by the University of Ibadan to establish a campus in Benin City decades ago.

He, however, said that the Institute of Management Technology in Iyaro was eventually converted into a full-fledged University of Benin later.

“This became a blessing in disguise” for the founding fathers, including the late Brig.-Gen. Samuel Ogbemudia.

“Second and third phases of UNIBEN evolution, dwell on the key factors of development and growth as well as the invaluable contributions of some patriotic Nigerians to the University,” the book reviewers said.