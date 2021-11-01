Glazia Magazine released its annual Wellness Issue featuring award-winning actor, Timini Egbuson. The actor looked stylish in a fresh new ensemble on the new Glazia issue where he opens up like never before on some of his iconic film characters, navigating life on his own terms, his approaches to wellness, lifestyle and much more.

The turn of the decade has marked the ascent of Bad Boy T as he is fondly called. At the time of his cover shoot, Timini had just marked a run of features at the box office with flicks like Omo Ghetto, Breaded Life, Ponzi, Dwindle; and also won the Best Actor in a Drama award at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

At this time in his life, Timini says his aim is to create more movie magic even as he encourages everyone to live life to the fullest. In his cover interview with Glazia Editor in Chief Omawumi Ogbe, the actor who recently wrapped up filming anticipated blockbuster Superstar with Inkblot Productions, stated that he wanted to “strictly tell stories that help people figure out how to be happy here.” He continued: “I’m really just trying to perfect my craft and I pray to God that He directs my steps so that I can also do that as a Nigerian-living-in-Nigeria actor in Hollywood. You know, breaking boundaries, winning the Oscars, and basically putting Nigeria on the map”.

Since inception, Editor in Chief Omawumi Ogbe has led Glazia’s creative team to provide the magazine’s audience with inspiring and empowering information that disrupts the way people think about lifestyle and fashion, and she admits that this issue on wellness aims to strike the balance between psychological and physical wellness.

“Themed Glazing Well, this edition approaches wellness from two spectrums, hence the double covers. One cover features Ultimate Love reality show couple Iyke Nnama and Theresa Ugorji who represented physical wellness, from the angle of rest and recreation. While Timini Egbuson embodied an angle many do not often consider when speaking about wellness: the psychological angle – the ability to embrace oneself and live life to the fullest” she said.

Shot at the prestigious Crossroads Restaurant & Bar in Eko Hotels Lagos, the cover was brought to life by prominent photographer Damilola Elliott. FloStyling and luxury fashion house Opatity brought their A-game with the styling and outfits while grooming and makeup was by renowned beauty brand, House of Tara International.

Other highlights in the Glazia Wellness issue include a feature in which PR expert and head of communication at the TGI Group, Rafiat Gawat, reveals how readers can build deliberate personal brands in today’s world of work. UK-based digital media strategist, Rachel Onamusi also takes a fresh look at career wellness whilst some of Africa’s biggest fashionistas were featured in the best dressed and beauty segments for their impeccable styles. The issue also covers articles on emotional and mental health, sexual health, money, food, and famous personality interviews. The team includes Creative Direction, Omawumi Ogbe; Photography, Damilola Elliott for Damell Photography; Cover Outfit,Opatity; Styling, FloStyling; Makeup, House of Tara International; Hair – Leevenchy Hair, Location – Crossroads Restaurant & Bar; Eko Hotels Victoria Island, Lagos and Creative Assistants – Minomi Ogbe and Rachel Mordi.