By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Counsel to Dr Rahman Adedoyin, Mr Abiodun Williams, has urged Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, to investigate the circumstances leading to the burial of Timothy Adegoke, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) slain postgraduate student.

Adegoke was found buried along Ife-Ede road after he was declared missing having lodged at the Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife, when he arrived the town from Abuja for his examination at Obafemi Awolowo University.

Abiodun, in a letter addressed to the CP, dated November 26, 2021 and acknowledged by the CP’s office and obtained by Vanguard on Saturday, alleged that the Adegoke’s body was buried by officials of Ife-Central Local Government Council.

According to him, the council’s health officials, having been cleared by the police, buried the body after it received report that it was dumped in the community, saying the alleged burial was recorded by the council officials.

The letter reads in parts, “…we still wish to seek your assistance on a very important piece of information that appears to be gaining grounds as a rumour in Ile-Ife. We are of the impression that such light information, if found to be true, may shed more light on the case under investigation and may further corroborate some of the information that has been given to the police at the same time correct public perception of our client.

“You will recall that some of the suspects in your custody allegedly confessed to dumping the corpse of Late Mr. Timothy Adegoke in the bush, they did not admit to burying him. You will equally recall that during the interview you granted to Rave 97.1 FM Radio on 22nd day of November, 2021 there it was insinuated that some of the suspects confessed to have buried the corpse in the bush at about 2 km to the Hotels at somewhere along Ede Road, Ile-Ife, Osun State. However, there is now a strong rumour, peddled by some people, to the effect that that position may not be correct after all.

“From the information flying around in Ile-Ife, there is a strong suggestion that contrary to the claim as aforesaid, it was the officials of the Department of Public Health, Ife Central Local Government, Ile-Ife that buried the deceased having received clearance from the officers of the Nigerian Police of one of the Divisions in Ile-Ife. We could not establish which of the Divisions in Ile-Ife that gave the clearance. However, we are of the view that, if the information is correct, discreet and diligent investigations will establish it.

“If it is established that officers of the Public Health Department of Ife Central Local Government were the ones that actually buried the corpse of Mr. Timothy Adegoke, it may go a long way to assist the Pathologists in their quests to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of the young man and the manner his corpse was handled. If nothing is achieved by such important piece of information, it would, at least stop the question: “why did those that buried the corpse of Mr. Timothy Adegoke keep silent all this while and allow an innocent man to be languishing in detention?”