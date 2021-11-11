Justice Mary Odili

Managing Editor of THISDAY newspapers, Mr. Bolaji Adebiyi, on Thursday, said that Stanley Nkwazema, a suspect arrested in connection with the invasion of the home of Mary Odili, a justice of the supreme court, isn’t a staff of the media organisation.

Nkwazema was one of the suspects paraded by the police on Thursday.

READ ALSO:Nigeria’s insecurity now has international dimension — REPS

But in a statement, THISDAY said the suspect resigned from the company 15 years ago.

The statement reads: “The attention of the management of THISDAY NEWSPAPERS has been drawn to the news making the rounds that Mr. Stanley Nkwazema, one of those suspected to have invaded the home of Justice Mary Odili claimed to be a staff and Contributing Editor of THISDAY,” the statement reads.

Contrary to his claim, Mr. Nkwazema is neither a Staff of THISDAY nor a Contributing Editor. He was a Sports Correspondent and resigned more than 15 years ago.

“However, occasionally, he, like hundreds of other readers of the newspaper, sends for publication articles and analyses and is usually obliged, a privilege THISDAY gives to some of its ex-staff. That does not in any way make him a staff and contributing Editor of THISDAY.

“Since his resignation, THISDAY had at no time contracted Mr. Nkwazema to investigate any story, and we know nothing of his alleged investigation of a story leading to the raid of the residence of Hon. Justice Odili.

“The police authorities and the general public should, therefore, note that Mr. Nkwazema, whatever may be his involvement in this matter, was not acting on behalf of THISDAY in any shape or form.”