Cohesion Football Tournament, an annual football competition which is aimed at engaging at-risk children in the Surulere and Mushin local government area of Lagos has announced the kick off date for the third edition of the tournament.

This year’s edition will feature 12 teams for the first time in its history and is scheduled to hold on 21st and 22nd December, 2021 at the Union Bank Stable, Surulere Lagos.

Targeted at the development of economic underprivileged pre-teens between the ages of 9-13 who fall into the ‘at-risk’ category, the tournament is aimed at equipping them with the core values, knowledge and skills needed to realize their full potential as leaders of the next generation. The event is also designed to productively engage these children and steer them away from crime, substance abuse and other social vices.

Speaking about this year’s edition, Damilare Obagbemi, Convener, Cohesion Football Tournament stated that the aim of the competition is to enlighten and mentor these children, encourage their youthful dreams as well as instill in them the mindset that anything is possible through football.

“Talent is evenly distributed across the world but opportunity isn’t, we see how talented these kids are but lack the opportunities and platforms to showcase their talents and hone their skills. That is one of the reasons we created this tournament; to engage these children, give them a platform to look forward to every year and also create a pathway to success for them,” he said.

“Asides rewarding them with different gifts from all our partners and sponsors, the best player will also be sponsored through school in 2022. With this initiative, we’re trying to show these children that with hard work, commitment and consistency, they can achieve their dreams,” Obagbemi added.

The event will feature talks by renowned Nigerian footballers and an award session where winners of the tournaments will receive their trophies and medals.

This year’s football tournament is supported by Union Bank, PZ and Dano. The official medical partner for the 2days tournament is Sports Assist, Nigeria’s first sport medicine company dedicated to improving health outcomes in professional and recreational sport.