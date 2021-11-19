The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Friday accused the Federal Government of trying to eliminate its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu, and declare a state of emergency in South-East and South- South regions.

Kanu has been on the custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, for about four months, after he was re-arrested in Kenya.

Raising alarm in a statement signed by the group’s publicity secretary, Emma Powerful advised politicians, elders and religious leaders in the region to do everything possible to ensure the unconditional release of Kanu.

The group warned that things will not be the same again for everybody, if anything happens to Kanu.

Read the statement below: “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great liberator and prophet Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu, wish to alert Biafrans and the entire humanity about the plans by the federal government of Nigeria to eliminate our leader, Mazi Nnamdi KANU; and declare a State of Emergency in the entire South-East and South South regions of NIGERIA. This plan is real and must be taken very serious by everybody.

“The intelligence report at our disposal reveal that the Nigeria Government is not comfortable with the international attention that Kanu’s rendition has received and the fate that await her at the International Criminal Court ICC, hence its contemplation of doing its worst.

“Nigeria is further aggrieved by the humiliating defeat it suffered at the just-concluded November 6 Anambra State governorship election which the federal government believed was made possible by our wisdom to cancel our earlier declared one week sit-at-home order. Our action was considered the master stroke that shattered their plans to manipulate the outcome of the poll in the eventuality that people did not come out to vote.

“Irked by the heroic role of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in raising the consciousness of not only Biafrans but other Indigenous nationalities about NIGERIA, the Fulani cabal who are the beneficiaries of this fraud are bent on eliminating him at all cost. They want to reward him with death and damn the consequences.

“They want to kill him in DSS custody. Since he was abducted they have never allowed him to change his clothes. They have confined him to a solitary cell 23 hours a day. They have neither allowed his personal physicians access to him nor has any attention been given to his life-threatening medical condition. They have not allowed any medical investigation into the substance injected on him during his abduction in Kenya. They have denied him his right to practice his faith by denying him his religious shawl brought to him by his lawyers.

“We therefore, urge the UN, the EU and the global community to take note of these physical and psychological torture being meted to him by the DSS and hold NIGERIA responsible should anything happen to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This matter is so serious that we want all Biafrans to be vigilant. NIGERIA should know that nothing should happen to our leader!

“Our intelligence also revealed that the Nigeria Government wants to intensify their ongoing secret genocide in Biafra land through indiscriminate arrests and elimination of more Biafran youths. We therefore, warn our youths to be circumspect especially during this festive season.

“Nigeria government and her security agents have concluded arrangement to deploy more security especially military personnel to Biafraland. According to our intelligence, they would have declared state of emergency in the regions if APC party had won the Anambra election. But now they want to fall back on their plan B but we are waiting for them.

“We therefore urge Biafran women to be prepared for the battle ahead. Militarization of Biafraland must cease and we demand for a date for plebiscite for the Biafran people to decide their destiny. While Fulani bandits, Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have taken over control of a good number of territories in the North, yet there are fewer military presence there when compared with the anomaly of military check points after every pole in Biafraland which unleash pain and agony upon our people. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU must be released unconditionally.

“Politicians, elders and religious leaders in our region who were pleading with IPOB to calm down should know that if anything happens to our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU, things won’t remain the same again for everybody! If truly they are committed for peace, they should impress upon the Nigerian government that the only solution to Nigeria’s problem is the unconditional release of Nnamdi KANU now to avoid the unimaginable”.

Vanguard News Nigeria