By Chinonso Alozie

An expert in the movie industry, Mrs Vivian Ogbonnaya, of the Vivian contest, on Saturday said she has noticed injustice, intimidation in the movie industry on the treatment of artists especially the upcoming ones.

She disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, regarding how some actors and actresses went home with millions of naira and upcoming ones were neglected.

To end it, Mrs Ogbonnaya said: “I would not like to use the word revolution to explain our intention to turn around everything for better especially for the fate of the upcoming actors. We feel your hardship, the intimidation by some exalted crew members and your financial frustration gives us concern.

“We wish to create an atmosphere of freedom by making sure there is room for fair competition to take lead and major roles in movies. How does it feel to be in the same movie with another actor and the actor earn millions in naira from the movie, while you go home with nothing? It then means you are not employed in Vivian contest, There will be an equitable reward.”

“We will bring justice to this injustice by sponsoring movies that concern us. I mean movies that feature our candidates. We pay them and make sure they are paid accordingly,” She said.

