…to promote tourism, entertainment, commerce, arts & culture

By Osa Amadi, Arts Editor

Three tripods upon which all societies rest were identified last Friday at Eko Hotels & Suites, venue of the Lagos State Government’s unveiling of the 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta titled Lagos Rocks.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event listed economy, health and well-being and security of lives and property as those tripods.

Sadly, Obafemi Hamzat said, COVID 19 has affected all the three tripods, as well as all the avenues through which people unwind and play such as in nightlife.

According to the Deputy Governor, the 2021 edition of the Greater Lagos Fiesta will help Lagosians, and indeed all Nigerians (by virtue of Lagos being a city where all Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities are represented) to recapture their lives and their once burgeoning economy.

Earlier in her address, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharmacist Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, promised that this year’s fiesta, which was scuttled by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, will be a “blend of uniqueness, touch of innovation and creativity.” Lagos Rocks, the commissioner said, will be “an immersive experience of entertainment, awe and inspiration, the likes of which has never been seen before in Nigeria from December 1 to January 1, 2022.”

The commissioner said the government “will be using the Greater Lagos Fiesta to further transform Lagos into a major African tourism and entertainment hub by exploring and promoting the potentials that abound in the state as well as integrating the trending entertainment and art industry as a viable platform to attract visitors and create job opportunities.”

According to the commissioner, only persons who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed into the fiesta’s venues and there will be adequate security and emergency services.

The Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, also spoke, saying “the Greater Lagos Fiesta 2021 is a reflection of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s love for tourism, entertainment and his fervent belief in the ability of the ministry to organize an event that would portray the standard Lagos has been known for over the years.”

For Mr Israel Jaiye Opayemi, Managing Director/Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Nigeria as well as the Chair, Marketing Communications Sub-Committee for the Fiesta, Greater Lagos Fiesta serves “as a unifying platform to promote entertainment, commerce, arts, culture, and the bubbling spirit amongst the people of Lagos State.”

The 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta is expected to start on December 1 with an opening ceremony at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

A cycling competition will hold on December 5, while a photography and fashion contests will be held on December 7 and 10. The Xmas Souk Village featuring children’s corner, book exhibition, food, fashion and Santa’s Grotto, will open in the five divisions of Lagos – Ikorodu, Ikeja, Badagry, Lagos Island and Epe on December 18.

The Marina Experience, showcasing the state’s water treasures, will hold on December 26, ushering in four unbroken days of quality music from top musicians and upcoming ones across the five divisions from December 27 to 30. The official closing ceremony will take place at the Eko Atlantic on December 31.