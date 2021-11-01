The Macallan, an ultra-premium whisky brand, has kicked off a new campaign, The Macallan Mastery, to promote passion, excellence, craftsmanship and celebrate mastery. The campaign was announced officially at an exclusive event held on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the prestigious Lagos Marriot Hotel with captains of industries and whisky lovers present to grace the occasion.

The campaign announcement, amongst other things, saw the unveiling of the brand’s influencer icons, veteran photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and fashion guru, Mai Atafo, both of whom the brand confirmed are masters of their craft and perfect representations of what the brand stands for.

Speaking on what makes the ultra-premium whisky brand a leader of the pack, the lead brand ambassador, The Macallan Nigeria, Motunrayo Abiona disclosed that The Macallan brand has garnered a global reputation as the world’s most valuable and luxurious spirit brand and this is as a result of The Macallan’s dedication to mastery and craftsmanship, while consistently achieving excellence without compromising quality. She added that the brand has won several pioneering accolades from its inception in 1824 till date.

In her words, “The Macallan has achieved the highest level of mastery and recognition since it was established. Take for example, The Macallan commissioned and launched a state of the art and architectural marvel that is The Macallan distillery in Speyside, Scotland. The distillery is a statement that The Macallan has been there in the past, it’s here at this present time, and will still be here in the future for generations to come”.

Asked what makes The Macallan distinct and special, Abiona explained “It is all about our commitment to long term legacy, decision making, our signature taste, incomparable auction record, our genuine scarcity, and our creative collaborations. All of these allow for great storytelling and when a brand like The Macallan wants to tell a story, it does so by highlighting excellence, craftsmanship, mastery and luxury at the highest level. We have earned the right to all of these. I mean this is our DNA, this is who we are, so we must be very selective about who we collaborate with. From The Macallan’s global partnership with Bentley Motors and the collaboration with The Roca brothers, amongst many other international campaigns, The Macallan seeks to associate with brands and exceptional individuals that have excelled and sit at the pinnacle of their crafts. Hence, the choice of Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Mai Atafo as our brand influencer icons for The Macallan here in Nigeria”

Abiona on the choice of the two influencers said, “We are delighted to have both influencer icons on board. Kelechi Amadi-Obi and Mai Atafo are two exceptional talents in the Nigerian creative industry, who have displayed the highest level of mastery and passion for what they do, that makes them ideal for The Macallan brand and we are so excited to launch these partnerships and looking forward to exploring our mastery and creativity together.