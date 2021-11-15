“A brand is no longer what you tell the customers; it is what the customers tell each other.” – Scott Cook.

Social media has grown from a social tool to become an essential marketing strategy for business success. Digital marketing is also essential if you want to put your business out there and increase its exposure.

However, entering social media without a strategy or can be equated to business suicide. You will waste your time and fail to generate co-created value essential for connecting your brand to customers. This calls for comprehensive and well-conceptualized marketing strategies to drive traffic to your business.

Tal Navarro is an entrepreneur, digital marketing expert, and Social Lady’s founder, a digital marketing agency based in the US. Social Lady has grown to be a top-tier media agency under her leadership.

The company provides top-tier digital and social media services such as consulting, content marketing, and management. Her industry knowledge and expertise make her one of the world’s most sought-after digital marketers. She has been in the industry for many years, working with some of the most well-known business brands.

Having established the first-ever Social Media department in Adler Chomski and Warshawsky, Tal became the pioneer of digital marketing in Israel. She has been instrumental in growing the department into one of Israel’s leading advertising agencies. She also founded and ran Israel’s first college, which educated thousands on the importance of social media marketing.

Tal has spent the last ten years as a digital marketing expert consulting, lecturing, and teaching media strategies, and she started her online journey 15 years ago. The programs covered creating social media content and web promotion for start-ups, large corporations, business leaders, and senior management.

Due to her successful lifestyle blog and massive social media presence, Tal has built a significant influencer brand. She is also a motivational speaker, fashion blogger, and TV Persona. She helps influencers, businesses, and brands with highly personalized social media consulting, management, and digital content marketing services.

She believes that in this modern digital era, every business should strive to invest in online branding. A visible online brand means more people visiting your website or business, which leads to more sales. It also aids in promoting your company’s brand name and makes it synonymous with customers in the market. Tal believes that the more customers who come across your company’s content, the more likely they will buy from you.

Online digital marketing is also a quick and easy way to determine what your customers think about your products or services. Tal has been able to assist brands in connecting with and strengthening relationships with new and existing customers through social media. An easy relay of feedback contributes to increased trust between customers and the business, resulting in brand loyalty.

Tal recommends that you plan your social media marketing strategy if you want to achieve business success through social media. She is a firm believer in planning before acting, which is also required in digital marketing. Set your goals and plan your strategy for achieving them. A good plan should always consider the target audience and the competition. Tal recommends analyzing your competitors’ strategies to devise the best approach.

