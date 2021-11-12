By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu has enjoined female police officers serving in the Command to take care of their homes, husbands and live a healthy life.

The CP gave this advice while giving a lecture to the female police officers at the Conference Hall of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Ikeja on 11th November, 2021.

The Commissioner of Police who was represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the X – Squad, ACP Olukemi Tijani also advised policewomen to be more disciplined, diligent, loyal, patriotic, be conscious of mode of dressing at all times and be professional in the discharge of their statutory duties.

The lecture was just one of series of lectures organised for police officers in the State by the Commissioner of Police and it will be done periodically.

Vanguard News Nigeria