By Vincent Ujumadu
THE former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has congratulated the state governor – elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on his victory in the last governorship election.
Obi’s congratulatory message read: “I congratulate Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on winning the gubernatorial election.
“I thank Anambrarians who braved all odds and came out to perform their civic duties. I urge them to support the in-coming governor through prayers and other legitimate means to see that Anambra returns to her former glory as the “Light of the Nation.”
“Most importantly, I shall continue to commit the state into God’s hands for His will to be done at all times”.