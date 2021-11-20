It was an atmosphere filled with excitement and celebration on Friday as Chief Superior Umurhohwo formally joined the Council of Chiefs as the Onoriode R’Ovie of the Great Ughelli Kingdom.

The glamorous event held at Ujode Community in Ughelli North Local Government of Delta State, attracting dignitaries from far and near to experience the historic moment.

Onoriode R’Ovie is an important traditional title in the Great Ughelli Kingdom, and this was reflective at the event as people of the ancient town were thrown in joyous mood.

Performance from different traditional troupes entertained guests to the fullest just as Chief Superior Umurhohwo who is the Vice President-General of the Ughelli Descendants Union (UDU), regularly return greetings with a smile.

Highlight of the event was when Oke Umurhohwo, one of the sons of Chief Umurhohwo, declared his intention to seek the Ughelli North Constituency 2 seat in the Delta State House of Assembly in 2023 to the Council of Chiefs.

Mr Umurhohwo who extolled the Chiefs as the pillar that keep our society from breaking down, noted that his aspiration was borne out of his strong passion for the service of the people.

“Chiefs, I am honoured to be here with you and humbly declare my interest in contesting for the Ughelli North Constituency 2 in the 2023 general election,” he said, pointing out that “My aspiration, when it comes to reality, will compliment your consistent efforts in giving our people the best, especially in getting their fair share of what democracy has to offer.”

Mr Umurhohwo emphasised that his interest in the Ughelli North Constituency 2 seat is to give people their deserved voices and touch lives positively, promising that he will always work for the people.

The Chiefs were impressed with the presentation of Mr Umurhohwo, noting that he showed an encouraging zeal and passion for service. They showered prayers on him and ask him to continue to share his message of hope with the people.