Many people across the United States have migrated to the South Florida area over the past year and a half in search of space, sunshine and freedom. One reality that comes with this territory is that people in this area love a luxury vehicle.

From rare Porsches to Lamborghinis and Ferraris, South Florida has it all. For those in the area, finding a trusted repair shop to take care of your prized possession with care can be challenging. That is where Superior Exotics Team comes in.

Superior Exotics Team was founded three years ago by Yasser Salman. The company doubles as a family business, which gives clients even greater peace of mind when they drop off their beloved possession with SET. The clientele base has grown tremendously over the years, ranging from celebrities and athletes to other high-profile individuals.

In addition to repairing luxury cars, Superior Exotics Team also recently partnered with Michael Citron to add an exclusive car rental service to the brand. The rental service component is ultra-exclusive, and primarily only available to those who know about it through word-of-mouth referrals.

The fleet of cars include some of the most rare and exotic cars in the world, from Aston Martins to the Rolls Royce Cullinan to the Ferarri F8 Tributo to Mercedes AMG GTs and G63 AMGs and more.

With South Florida being such a hotspot for luxury cars, Superior Exotics Team hopes to be the go-to for the best-possible customer experience when it comes to your vehicle. Salman and Citron have also been exploring opportunities to expand the rental services to yachts and other vessels as well, so keep an eye out as peak season approaches.

