Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr

—Says basketball players money not diverted

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare said Thursday that the report of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) on the performance of the team in the recent matches will be ready next week.

The Minister, who stated this when he appeared at the ministerial press briefing organized by the presidential media team at the presidential villa, Abuja, said the NFF will review the performances of the team among others before taking the necessary action.

He said the ministry will act based on the content of the report and that due process will be followed in taking any decision.

Dare said his ministry was poised to adhere to due process on matters concerning the national football players and the technical staff.

He said his ministry will await the report from the NFF before making any decision.

The Minister stated this when was asked to confirm whether the national team coach had been relieved of his job or asked to resign.

He, however, assured that the Super Eagles will qualify for Qatar 2022 as everything was being done by the authorities to ensure qualification.

According, “Until the NFF presents the report of the performance of the coach to the ministry, there will not be a decision on whether to sack or allow him to continue on the job.

”I want to believe that everything should be done to ensure that Super Eagles qualify for the World Cup. When the FIFA President came visiting President Muhammadu Buhari here, I recall he said “Mr. President, see you in Qatar.

“In that word I stand. So I have instructed the NFF to bring an Assessment Report on Coach Rohr.”

On the controversy surrounding the payment to national female basketball players, he maintained:

“Basketball money is intact, no money was diverted. I made sure the money was put in NBBF domiciliary account. The money cannot be diverted. The sum of $9,500 has gone to the female players only that of the male players is still there. Any time they submit their bank details, they will be paid.”