Etiko Destiny

When it comes to matter of sexual harassment in Nollywood there are divergent views jut as there are different actors in the industry. While some believe you cannot go through the industry without being sexually harassed or get propositioned some believe it is not so.

Some have said they never experienced it but only heard of it from others. Yet, there are those who blame the upcoming actresses for being the culprit in this regard, as they voluntarily offer themselves to directors and producers for movie roles.

But daring and sexy Etiko Destiny said indeed there is sexual harassment in the industry, stating the final decision belongs to the actress in question.

“Sexual harassment is everywhere, not just in Nollywood and I won’t lie to you that I’ve never experienced it, because I have. There are people who would want to deprive you of the role given to you because you didn’t sleep with them. Some will even sleep with you and still not give you the role. So, it is left for you to know yourself and know your job. If you can act well, your blessing will locate you” she says