Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

As Sanwo-Olu gifts house, N1m to family

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was a great relief to the grieving mother of late Jumoke Oyeleke, 25, the salesgirl who was allegedly killed by police stray bullet during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on July 3, when Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, presented keys to a well furnished two bedroom apartment in Ikorodu area of the state and N1 million to the family, erstwhile, residing in a shanty.

Presenting the keys of the accommodation to mother of the deceased, Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Mrs. Titi Oshodi, said they have been following the matter of the girl allegedly killed by police stray bullet during the rally for quite sometimes now and had decided to intervene.

READ ALSO:Insecurity: Senator Odey writes C’River CP over abandoned police station

According to her: “We are in the new place of the family of the victim of Yoruba Nation Rally which took place a few months ago. We have been to her initial place of abode, We have been in touch with the mother of the deceased, Mrs. Ifeoluwa Oyeleke since the time of the incident, following up her state in every ramification to find out how she is doing, economically.

‘’Due to the compassionate nature of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in ameliorating their suffering as possible, he felt if it is not possible to bring back the dead we can at least ameliorate the suffering of the family of the deceased.

“So here we are at the place of abode , for Mrs Ifeoluwa Oyeleke with her three children and effectively present these keys to her and also present a little bit of a token of N1 million from the governor to help fit into the next phase of life.

“Since the tragic incident was not planned, the governor decided to make a quick arrangement for the family by renting apartment in the interim for her and the other children, while pursuing other action, moving forward.’’

In her response, Oyeleke, recalled that her late daughter, Jumoke Oyeleke, was working as a shop assistant when she was hit by a stray bullet, thanking the governor for coming to their aid.

She said, ‘’Our former house was a rented apartment but we left because the house was sold to a developer and since I couldn’t afford another house, we had to move to the shanty and we have been staying there for about a year before Jumoke died. This is indeed a great relief. I’m grateful.

‘’It was a church member who allowed us to stay in the shanty. I work as a domestic assistance, I help people wash clothes, and clean their compounds. I thank the government for remembering me and my children. God will bless governor Sanwo-Olu and what happened to me will not be his portion. God will grant his heart desires.

‘’I want the government to help me find a profitable job so I can train my children properly. My children used to attend a private school but I enrolled them in a government school because I could no longer afford the fees of a private school.

‘’The house is rented and I cannot afford to renew the rent after the three years that was paid for so I would love to be employed profitably.’’

Also speaking, her daughter, Ayomide Adeeko thanked the government for remembering them and pleaded with the governor to help them to pursue their studies.

The late Jumoke was hit by a stray bullet in July during the Oodua Nation rally organised by Chief Sunday Adeyemi, popularly called, Sunday Igboho.