No fewer than 50 students drawn from various communities from Ogun West Senatorial District have benefited from the Tolu Odebiyi Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme.

The Tolu Odebiyi Undergraduate Scholarship Award scheme instituted to support all Undergraduates students of the Senatorial District, irrespective of class, religion, or political considerations.



Addressing the beneficiaries at the annual TOD Undergraduate Scholarship Award Ceremony held on the 28th of November, 2021 in Ogun State, Senator Tolu Odebiyi, representing Ogun West Senatorial District stated that education is an integral factor in shaping the future of the nation hence this led him to come to the realization that no investment in education, no matter its quantum, is ever a waste.

According to him,”Education remains the bedrock of any society or nation, and it is a catalyst for socio-economic and political development of a nation.”

While presenting the scholarship award to the beneficiaries, he stated, “I have no doubt in my mind that this scholarship scheme will inspire the beneficiaries and the youths in general to drive the necessary change that will lead to a sustainable development in the Ogun West Senatorial District and indeed Ogun State.”

Also while speaking at the event, Mrs. Folashade Odebiyi encouraged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity to advance their academic pursuit.

One of the beneficiaries, Oluwasegun Ayobami Oyedele appreciated the Lawmaker for the Scholarship which he described will go a long way in not only helping their academic pursuit but also help motivate them to be better versions of themselves