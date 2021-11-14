By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Railway workers have threatened to go on a 3 day warning strike, if their demand is not met by the authorities,saying their salary is not more than N40,000 a month with a lot of risks.

The workers could not reach an amicable solution in their meeting with the Minister of Transport in Lagos, weekend.

The workers demanded for enhanced emoluments, improved welfare and protection in their services.

Comrade Innocent Luka ,Leader of the Railway workers in Nigeria, told the BBC Hausa Service in an interview, that they are embarking on strike action because they were pushed to the wall.

According to him,” we met because of the things we wrote so that government will act on it and understand.

“We talked about increase in salary and allowances of workers, and also the improvement in the welfare of workers. “

He said in their meeting with the Minister, they could not reach an amicable solution .

“We couldn’t reach an amicable solution. We are very surprised, documents we submitted about 4 months ago,we thought the documents have reached the President, all our demands must be approved by the President, but it is today the Minister was telling us that the President has travelled. That he will present our grievances to the President if he comes back. “

“That means since all our talks with the Minister on salary increase, the President is yet to get the information. “

“We started demanding for salary increase about 6 years ago. The Minister and the MD of Railway, included this in the budget proposal of 2021.When it was taken to the National Assembly, they removed the issue of our salary increment, ” he alleged.

“This is why we now want to down tools.If the trains are not moving ,definitely our cry will be heard by the President and he will surely do something about it.”

Luka said the warning strike will commence on Thursday and ends on Saturday, after which they would resume and give the authorities sometime.

“But if nothing is being done, we will embark on a total strike and that would be indefinite, ” he said

“We’ve been patient in vain, for so long.The salary of a Railway worker, let me tell you, is not more N30,000,N42 to N43,000.The locomotive engine combined with the coaches ,cost 1 billion ,500 thousand to 600 thousand .”

“They will handover this train to someone receiving less that 30,000.How can he work with a peaceful mind?

“And a train carries over 800 passengers.

The safety of these passengers is in the hands of the worker receiving less than N30,000.

How can someone work comfortably,” he queried.