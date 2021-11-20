.

The Abuja-Kaduna and Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail services will resume operations at 9.15 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday respectively, following the suspension of strike by railway workers.

The Managing Director of Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The NRC management and the union had directed workers to resume work with immediate effect in a joint communique suspending the strike on Friday night.

NAN reports that the railway workers had on Thursday embarked on a three-day warning strike over staff welfare issues, thus paralysing rail transportation across the country