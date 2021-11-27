



Mrs Olabisi Adesina, a former Chairman, University of Ilorin branch of the Non-Academic Staff Union of

Universities and Allied Institutions (NASU), has advised leaders of various unions in Nigeria to stop hobnobbing with the politicians.

Adesina gave the advice on Saturday in a paper she presented at a two-day workshop organised by NASU, Kwara Council, in Ilorin.

Title of her paper was: “Prospect and Challenges of Resources Management and Leadership Characters on the Growth of Industrial Union.”

She said that industrial unions in the country had been dominated by leaders who have little or no interest in the plights of the workers they were supposed to lead.

Adesina said that leaders of various unions were only interested in using their positions to gain political relevance and means of exploiting the workers.

“The interests of workers are not protected by the politicians, masquerading as labour leaders.

“Open fraternisation with political parties and politicians is working at cross purpose to the objectives of the union whenever their favoured candidates are in power,” she said.

Adesina explained that collective bargaining was trashed in the bin whenever their opposition or perceived political enemy wins an election.

“They will call for avoidable strikes, just to paralyse the activities of the state government.

“Very often, negotiations with employers, both at public and private sectors, failed due to such political leadership.

“The interest and welfare of the workers are very often ignored during negotiations, especially whenever they were promised juicy appointments in the ministries or when they are heavily induced financially,” she said.

Adesina, therefore, called for sanctions against erring leaders, through a strong policy framework guiding operations of the unions.