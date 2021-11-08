.

By Steve Oko

Co-Chair of Interfaith Peace and Dialogue Forum Bishop Sunday Onuoha has tasked Nigeria leaders to seek and promote peace and cohesion among various tribes and religious groups in the country.

Bishop Onuoha who spoke at the Vision Africa Radio 2021 Music Icon talent haunt warned that for Nigeria to continue to co-exist as a united entity, leaders at all levels both secular and sacred must be genuinely committed to the peaceful co-existence of the country.

He expressed worry over the actions and utterances of some forces of disunity, urging those fanning the embers of war, religious and tribal sentiments to retrace their steps for the sake of national unity.

Bishop Onuoha explained that the theme of this year’s music Icon talent haunt centred on peace because peace remains the only ingredient that could sustain Nigeria’s continuity.

He further noted that he embarked on the annual project as a way of identifying young talents with a view to helping them fulfil destiny.

Master Nelson Onuma who won the keenly contested competition went home with N500,000; while the first and second runners up collected N300,000, and N200,000 respectively.

Commissioner for Information, Dr Eze Chikamnayo thanked Bishop Onuoha for the vision which he said complements the youth empowerment programme of the state government.

He challenged the Abia elite to emulate the cleric who he said had invested so much for the development of the state especially in job creation and youth empowerment.

” Bishop Onuoha has created the opportunity and platform for excellence for our youths. I call on all Abia senators, lawmakers and the elite to come down to Abia and learn from Bishop Onuoha”.

Over 200 youths participated in the competition which started four months ago with only 10 contestants making it to the final stage.

