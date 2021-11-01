*Induct 321 Associates, 40 fellows

By Peter Egwuatu

STOCKBROKERS under the aegis of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) have pledged commitment in its continuous advocacy towards attracting more participants into the Nigerian capital market even as the Institute inducts 321 new Associates and 40 Fellows.

Besides, the Institute has announced the commencement of its remote examination as candidates from the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong participated in its Professional Examination last September.

In his welcome address at the Institute’s 25th Annual Conference in Lagos on Friday , the President and Chairman of Council, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, explained that activities such as National Workshops and Conferences were aimed at sustaining the Institute’s advocacy role.

Amolegbe stated: “ The Annual Conference is slightly different in concept from the National Workshop, because it is primarily a family event. However, the two events are strategically similar, because of their focus on economic and capital market advocacy, with the intention of ultimately achieving significantly increased economic activity nationwide using a strong, inclusive and efficient capital market as an essential tool.”