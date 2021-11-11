…Vows to mobilise Yoruba nation for restructuring before 2023 polls

By Dapo Akinrefon

Leader of the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ago Adebanjo, on Thursday, declared that Nigeria is not only negotiable but dying if urgent steps are not taken to address the problems facing the country.

He also vowed to lead the Yoruba nation to demand restructuring of the country before the 2023 general elections.

Adebanjo, who spoke at a state of the nation press conference held in Lagos, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute a Government of National Unity which will supervise the restructuring of the country.

He said: “Let it be heard loud and clear, Afenifere shall be leading the Yoruba nation to demand substantial restructuring before any fraudulent elections might be held in 2023 and the response of the Buhari regime to these equitable demands for restructuring the country along federalist lines to restore it to its roots and original agreements shall go a long way in shaping the position of the Yoruba people in the future but let it be heard loud and clear; Nigeria is not only negotiable, it is evidently dying.”

Other Afenifere leaders present at the press conference are former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor; Afenifere Deputy Leader, Oba Olaitan Oladipo; Dr Amos Akingba, Mr. Sola Ebiseni and Mr. Jare Ajayi among others.

