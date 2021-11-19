The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar on Thursday commissioned the State House Fire Alert Centre.

Speaking at the commissioning, the Permanent Secretary acknowledged that the Federal Fire Service under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is one of the most active Service in the nation.

Mr Tijjani Umar who said he has been following the activities of the Service, appreciated the intervention of the Federal Fire Service in the deployment of fire service assets across the nation.

He said, the State House administration is thankful to the Federal Fire Service for setting up a fire alert system at the presidential Villa which will monitor fire incidences within the three arm zone and across the nation.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated government’s commitment to the protect of lives, and private and public assets.

The Controller General, Dr. Liman Alhaji Ibrahim who spoke earlier while welcoming the Permanent Secretary to the State House Fire Station thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the support he has given to the Federal Fire Service that led to the transformation of the Service from a Service with 3 rickety fire trucks, about 600 staff and having presence in Just Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt to a Service having 141 modern fire trucks, over 6000 staff and presence in all the states of the federation.

The CG told the Permanent Secretary that the Fire Alert System centre that is being commissioned today, is installed in 13 States of the nation.

He described the technology as a platform that has been set up by the Service to reduce response time to emergencies. According to the CG the technology has an application that can be installed on android phones by Nigerians, with which they can initiate emergency calls to the Fire Service, the App enables a video transmission from the point of call so that the Fire Alert System Centre can view real live location from where the call is initiated.

The CG thanked the President for all the support and assured him that the Service will not disappoint him but will continue to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.