Ahead of the release of the two epic comedy-drama series, Okirika and Ile Alayo, StarTimes has announced a festive promo, tagged Xmas Awoof, which opens viewing access to every home to enjoy the drama series.

The promo which kicked off on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, to January 10, 2022, reduces the burden of heavy expenses, with the economy biting harder across households, as it brings the most sought-after family entertainment at a more pocket-friendly price.

During this period, Nova bouquet Subscribers who recharge for two months will be upgraded and enjoy 2 months of Basic/Smart packages. Basic/Smart bouquet subscribers who recharge for two months will enjoy a 2 month Super/Classic package with instant access to watch Okirika and Ile Alayo on ST Nollywood Plus. While Super/Classic bouquet subscribers who recharge for two months will enjoy 7 days free subscription. Also, select subscribers will get hampers and smartphones.

“Christmas is around the corner and it is the season of love, fun, and entertainment. However, love is never complete without giving and this is why StarTimes has launched the ‘Xmas Awoof’ promo, a gift to our darling subscribers this season,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said.

Subscribers should look forward to Okirika which is based on the rowdy yet dramatic popular markets for used clothes. It stars Iyabo Ojo, Mr. Macaroni, Zicsaloma, Muka Ray, Jide Kosoko, Ini Edo, Korede Bello, Olaiya Igwe, Yinka Quadri, Binta Ayo-Mogaji, Toyin Abraham, Toro Aramide, Yvonne Jegede, Jide ‘Jblaze’ Oyegbile, and Kitan Bukola. Also showing this December is ‘Ile Alayo’, written by the legendary Femi Adebayo which is centered around occupants of a “face me I face you” house who have conflicting behaviour and attitudes. They include a Muslim cleric, a prophet, a man that sells Indian hemp, prostitutes, a retired soldier, and cybercriminals.