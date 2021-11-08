..as they shutdown Owerri amid tight security

By Benjamin Njoku

The President of Association of Nigerian Movie Directors,ANMD, Mr. Kenneth U. Ibeanusie has urged members to start thinking outside the Nollywood box if they must survive the current harsh economic climate in the country.

Mr Ibeanusie made this passionate appeal at the induction of 100 new members last Friday, at the prestigious Cradle Hotels, Owerri.

The induction, which was held amid tight security following the activities of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra,IPOB, in Imo state was witnessed by notable film directors across the country.

The colourful event somewhat reawakened the once peaceful but now, trouble-ridden state.

Dressed in all white attires, the movie directors surely had a field day, while the one-day event lasted.

They started arriving at the event venue as early as 8:00 am, but the occasion didn’t kick off until 7.pm when the members had filled to the brim the five hundred capacity hall of the Cradle hotels.

Speaking on the theme of the convention, “Thinking out of the Box: Making Nollywood better for Film makers”, ANMD President urged the members to diversify in other areas of life to be able to meet their demands following the current economic situation in the country.

According to him, film making in Nigeria is no longer as lucrative as it used to be in the past. He advised the directors to start thinking outside the box by investing in other areas of human endeavour so that they don’t go hungry in future.

Admitting that the movie industry is suffering, Ibeanusie stressed that with the emergence of digital platforms, filmmakers can take advantage of many of them to sell movies and feather their own nets.

“We have to start thinking outside the box. You need to now sit down, think and act smart,” ANMD added.

Speaking further, he noted that creative artists cannot continue to wait for government support, which is not forthcoming as they have to take their destinies into their own hands.

“It is because of lack of funds that most directors choose to play pranks whenever they have a job to do. If they have a viable business outfit by the side that gives money, when they are given a job they will do it to their standard,” Ibeanusie emphasized.

While charging the new inductees to ensure strict compliance with ANMD’s rules of standard, Mr. Ibeanusie disclosed that the membership of the body qualifies anyone to aspire to the highest position in the association. He also revealed plans by the present leadership to construct a multi-million naira edifice that will serve as the National Secretariat of the association which will commence next year.

The chairman of the occasion, Mr. Amayo Uzo Philip, who was also the Chairman, Convention planning committee, stressed the importance of entrepreneurship and growing their own businesses.

He noted that ANMD was established in 2015, to encourage young creatives who want to create content and make money from their sweat. Meanwhile, the occasion also witnessed the honouring of actor Armstrong Moses with a Fellow award of the association alongside other deserving awardees.