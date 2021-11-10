By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – STAKEHOLDERS of the NNPC/TEPNG Football Competition For Oil Mining Lease (OML) 58 Host Communities in Rivers state have expressed confidence in the potentials of the annual tournament to improve peace in the area and stimulate discovery of future football stars.

The acknowledgement was made Tuesday at Elele-Okinali, Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) where TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Operator of OML 58 opened the 18th edition of the tournament with Erema Football Club beating Bodmas Football Club Oboburu 2-1 in the opening game.

TotalEnergies Deputy Managing Director, JV Asset, Guillaume Dulout represented by Henry Ehuike, Acting General Manager Community Affairs Project and Development, said, “You will notice that out theme for this 18th Edition is ‘Play For Peace’. Recently, there has been increase in vandalism. So part of our message is to say no to vandalism, no to hooliganism, no top cultism.

“So the essence of this gathering is for everyone of us to come to together in unity. What we need is peace. Where there is peace, there is development. As our partners, let us work together so we can enjoy the dividends. It is a four weeks tournament so we expect that we enjoy ourselves and to ensure it is an injury free contest, a peaceful one.

Chairman of the occasion and former Secretary, Rivers State Football Association, Benjamin Akobo, said, “We want to get to that point where the sustenance of this good intentioned corporate social responsibility by TotalEnergies for talent development would produce Nigeria Super Eagles team players and global soccer stars.”

Eke-Young Thankgod, Captain, Idu-Ogba FC and Dimkpa Hopeson, Coach, Obage FC, both participating teams, said the OML58 Football Competition has given most youths in the host communities a platform to showcase their football skills with high chances of gaining higher recognition while also discouraging them from indulgence in social vices.

This year’s tournament is also said to have, for the first time, attracted a number of scouts who will be looking out to discover stars of the event for probable signing into professional football clubs to advance sound career on the bigger stage.

The tournament will come to a climax December 4 when various prizes have been lined up for victorious teams and individual star players.